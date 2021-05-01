Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $395,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

