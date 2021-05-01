$2.01 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Shares of WLTW opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.47. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $174.15 and a 1 year high of $264.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

