Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $115.00 at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

