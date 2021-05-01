National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $51.30 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.66.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Research by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

