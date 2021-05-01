Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 632 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35.

