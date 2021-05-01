Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

BOH opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 45.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $226,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.