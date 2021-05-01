$0.20 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sohu.com by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

