Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $172.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Pegasystems stock opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

