Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. Redfin has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 33.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

