Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLDR opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

