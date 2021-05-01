Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,810 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in FedEx were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FedEx by 42.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day moving average is $270.08. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

