Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.44. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $456.74 million, a P/E ratio of -157.87 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.