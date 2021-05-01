Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 556 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $200.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

