Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $104.92 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 4600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.