Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. Visa has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

