CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 165 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

