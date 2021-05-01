Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

