Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $211.21 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $158.97 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.