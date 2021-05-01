Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $49.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

