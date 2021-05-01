Canaccord Genuity Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $102.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ATRC stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

