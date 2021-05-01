Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $646.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

