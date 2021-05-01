Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $643,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

