Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Yum China by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,879,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

