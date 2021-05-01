Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 28,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $126,610.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $332,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.