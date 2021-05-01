KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.71% of Valmont Industries worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

VMI opened at $246.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

