KBC Group NV Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $37,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $932,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $270,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.