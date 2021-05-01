KBC Group NV Has $30.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $30,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $58,766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $133.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

