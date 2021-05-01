Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

