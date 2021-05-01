PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 443,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $59.12 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

