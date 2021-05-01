Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MACK stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $313,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,556 shares of company stock worth $534,616 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.