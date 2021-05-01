Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

