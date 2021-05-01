Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,996,000. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,210.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

