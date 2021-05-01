1,611 Shares in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.