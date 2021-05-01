Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $126.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

