Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 61,364 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

Shares of SNOW opened at $231.59 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

