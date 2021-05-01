First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Buys $31,350.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FBP stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

