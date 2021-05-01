First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Buys $31,350.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FBP stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.