Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.