O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in April

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.