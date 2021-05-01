Credit Suisse Group Raises ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $110.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29. ASGN has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

