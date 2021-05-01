ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of STKR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. ProPhotonix has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

