Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $410.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FB. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

