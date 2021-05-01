Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

