Denali Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 13,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $411,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,760. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

