Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cipherloc stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Cipherloc has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.
Cipherloc Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.