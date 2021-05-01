Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 64,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eaton by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 211,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

