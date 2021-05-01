Credit Suisse Group Increases Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $15.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

