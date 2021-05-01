Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. Apple has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 348,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

