Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$6.01 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$389.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.10%.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

