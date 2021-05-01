Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,348 ($30.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,234.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,194.15. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64).

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,020 shares of company stock worth $6,477,116.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

