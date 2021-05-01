Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $251.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average is $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $254.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

